GIRARD, Judith

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GIRARD (Jumas), Judith A. Age 78, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Springfield Masonic Home, after a long affliction with Alzheimer's disease. Judy, beloved wife and mother, is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Raymond; and, two sons, Edward (Lisa) and Paul. Funeral service 7 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Bro. Tim Cahill officiating. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Monday, from 5 PM until service time at the funeral home. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to Springfield Masonic Home Pathways, would be appreciated for the very high quality care they provided to Judy.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

