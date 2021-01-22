X

GIVENS, Jack

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GIVENS, Jack R.

Age 83, of Dayton, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born on December 24, 1937, the son of the late Robert and Lillie (Ash) Givens. Along with his parents Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Givens, Jr. and sister, Donna Hileman.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Justine Givens; son and daughter-in-law Bret and Kim Givens; grandchildren, Brad Givens and Heather (John) Wright; great-grandchildren,

Lilyana and Eden Wright; sisters, Darlene Cortez and Darla

Olga; and brother, Chuck Givens.

Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and spent his career as a CPO with the Air Force.

Jack loved his family and will be greatly missed. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.