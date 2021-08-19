GIVENS, Joshua Devon
Joshua Devon Givens, 29, of Springfield, passed away
August 14, 2021. He was born March 10, 1992, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Ronnie and Donna (Morgan) Givens.
Joshua was a graduate of Springfield High School. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Donna Givens; two
children, Alaina Givens and Joshua Devon Givens Jr.; his
maternal grandmother, Rosa Lee Morgan; three brothers, Paul (Natasha) Givens, Ronnie Givens Jr. and Charles (Carolyn)
Givens; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Daisy Givens. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral