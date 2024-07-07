Gladman, Stephen James



August 18, 1970 -



April 29, 2024



On Monday April 29, 2024 the world lost a gentle kind, caring and selfless soul in Stephen James Jamie Gladman, aged 53. Jamie blessed many with his generous and loving nature which he gave freely to everyone he encountered throughout his short life. Jamie was born august 18, 1970 to Stephen F and Kathy L Gladman (Howell). Throughout his life he took time to care for others so that they knew that they were important. Jamie was a problem solver by nature spent his time being a peacemaker who saw the good in others. Jamie met and married Angela K Gladman and they had a daughter Brittney L Gladman who now lives by his example and lifelong philosophy of being someone who tries to leave the world better than they found it. For over three decades Jamie worked alongside his father and friend in the auto repair industry. Jamie was an avid music lover, a collector of vinyl and all things vintage. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, bowling and various other hobbies. Jamie was survived by his parents Steve and Kathy Gladman, his wife Angela, his mother-in-law Monica Leffel, his best friend Brian Riley and other family and friends He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father -in-law Tom Leffel. There will be a remembrance of his life from 2 to 4 pm 07-14-2024 at the Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buckcreek Lane, Springfield Ohio 45502.



