GLARDON, CONNIE

Connie S. Glardon age 66 of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born December 22, 1954, in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie and Dorothy Jones. Connie worked as a nurse's aide for many years. She enjoyed attending church, fishing, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Thomas Glardon; two children Bryan (Candie) Jones and Latisha Glardon; one granddaughter Hollie Jones; one great-grandson Mason; two brothers Doug Jones and Rick Jones, and two sisters Debbie Jones and Kim Jones. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



