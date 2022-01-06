GLASER, Betty L.



Age 86, of New Carlisle, passed away on December 30, 2021. She was born in Coalfield, Tennessee, on March 15, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Stella Futrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Leonard Glaser. Betty is survived by her sons, Jerry Weidel, Michael Weidel and Garold Weidel; sister and brother-in-law, Clara and Gary Sizemore; numerous grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. To share a memory of Betty with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



