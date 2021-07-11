GLASER, Charles "Jerry"



79, fell into a peaceful slumber Tuesday Afternoon, July 6, 2021. Those who know him would have no doubt that he probably was reflecting on his many life blessings.



Born to the late Charles and Marie, eldest of 6, he went to Chaminade HS and graduated from Patterson Co-op, then continued his education at Sinclair College in Mechanical



Engineering, which propelled him to a successful ownership of Mark Concepts. Early retirement afforded him more time



to devote to his family and interests. Known to have a



"toolmaker's mind" to fix anything, he also enjoyed painting and woodworking - perhaps you received one of his crafted wooden pens. Proud of his German roots, he researched his ancestry taking him on many adventures to Germany (and other places) along with his wife Hilda, a "beautiful woman of good German stock". For several years, he led the Vandalia Oktoberfest, hosted Sister City families, and was involved with the Dayton Liederkranz. Jerry took a lot of pride in being a Kentucky Colonel. He was PER of Elks Lodge #58, member of Dayton Council 500 Knights of Columbus and SK 4th Degree of Assembly 815 and greeted members of Holy Trinity Church with a joke or kind word. Known for his kindness, his



generosity extended beyond family and friends into the



community through his many philanthropic efforts. All would agree, he was a great man of integrity and opinions; the life of the party with his jokes and stories; the devoted and loving husband/father/grandfather/brother/friend one would ever need. Life for him was being surrounded by the love of family and friends.



He is survived by his loving and adoring wife of 41 years, Hilda; children Laura Glaser of Maine, Lisa (Dave) Hyatt of Bellbrook, Lynne (Bob) Peterson of Centerville, Mike (Anne) Cornell of FL, Molly (Jeff) Webb of Waynesville, Melanie (Bob) Rose of Brookville, Missy (John) Sisk of Georgia and Mark (Mindy) Cornell of Miamisburg; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings Martha, Jim, Carole, Steve, and Mary and their families; and countless friends.



The family will receive friends 2-5pm Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM, Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church 272 Bainbridge St. Dayton, OH 45402. Burial held at Calvary Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Jerry Glaser Memorial Fund https://fundraising.stjude.org. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

