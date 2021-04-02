GLASS, John J.



John J. Glass, age 93, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Kettering Memorial. He was born in Pierce, WV, to Charles Milford and Jennie Glass. He grew up in Swanton, MD, where he graduated from high school. John was A WWII



veteran serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in France.



Employed by NCR for 27 years, he left to work at General



Motors Inland and retired in 1990. He and his wife, Betty, moved from Ohio to Ocean Springs, MS, in 2001, where they both enjoyed visiting the casinos, before returning to Ohio in 2016. Cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers was another favorite past time. He is predeceased by his five siblings, Evelyn, Helen, Charles, Jimmy and Lillian. John is



survived by his wife, Betty, three stepchildren and their



spouses, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Johnny". His remains will be returned to Swanton, MD, and his final resting place, The George Cemetery.

