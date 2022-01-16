Hamburger icon
GLOVER, Sarah

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GLOVER (Cunigan),

Sarah Joann

Was born July 29, 1946, in Wetumpka, AL. She departed this life at 4:16 pm on January 7, 2022. She was a native of Eclectic, AL, and a resident of Dayton, OH, for over 50 years. Joann was preceded in death by her parents George "Smokey" Cunigan and Emma Jean Williams; her beloved

sister Connie B. Cunigan;

special Aunt, Jessie Foster and a host of other family

members. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Vivian Rene Dickerson and Debra Kay Glover of Dayton; son, Wendell Eugene Glover of Grand Rapids, MI; 3 granddaughters, Latoria Glover, Stachia Heard (Johnny) and Kayla Smith all of Dayton; 2 grandsons Marcus O. Jones of Phoenix, AZ, and Rayshaun E. Glover of Las Vegas, NV. Funeral service

Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 pm in the chapel of Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends Monday 12 noon until time of

service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

