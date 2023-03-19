Goebel, Ann

Goebel (Burgess), Ann M.



Ann Marie (Burgess) Goebel, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Martha (Kuenle) Burgess on May 12, 1945. A graduate of Julienne High School and the University of Dayton, she was, before retiring, a long-time employee of St. Vincent DePaul and an active volunteer at St. Francis Catholic Church. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Jack Goebel; her children Matthew Goebel and Michael Goebel (Kelli Zaytoun); her grandchildren, Riley Emmel, Jonas Goebel, David Byrne, Christopher Goebel, and Collin Goebel; her siblings Ken (Kathy) Burgess, Diane (Joseph) DiGrazia; and several nieces and nephews. The viewing will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459) on Monday, March 20 at 10:00 am, immediately followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent DePaul Dayton



https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/

