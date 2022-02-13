GOETTMAN, Norman H. "Buffalo"



83, passed away February 4th, 2022, at Franklin Medical



Center of congestive heart



failure. He was born in New Castle, IN, May 6, 1938, to C.H. and Edith Goettmann. He was an Army combat Veteran and served in Korea from 1956 to 1958. He retired from General Motors in 1995 after 18 years. He loved nothing more than to fish and drink beer. He also liked to shoot pool, play euchre and watch TV. He especially liked to watch sports. He really



enjoyed college basketball. The Cincinnati Reds, the Golden State Warriors and The Ohio State Buckeyes were his favorite teams. He was a regular patron of Two Bob's Inn for over 30 years where he gained many friends. He was also a life member of the VFW, The American Legion and the AmVets. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Emmett) Allen of Apopka, FL, and his son Rob (Phyllis) Goettmann of Markleville, IN. He also leaves behind very dear and special friends Bobby Hall, Terry and Barb Bowman, Becky Collins and Tim Henson, Keith Goldsberry and Family, the Francis Family, Team F.O.G., and Chip and Mary Getter. He will be missed by many others too numerous to mention. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. There will be a Celebration of Life at Two Bob's Inn on Saturday, May 7, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. to remember the Man, the Myth, the Legend. RIP my dear friend. It was a helluva run.

