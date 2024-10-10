Goff, Marilyn



Marilyn 'Faye' (McPherson) Goff, 87, passed away Friday, October 4, 2024 at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was born December 12, 1936 in Middletown OH to Ed and Betty McPherson. Faye was a beautiful person inside and out, and always had a friendly smile with sparkling blue eyes that would brighten anyone's day. In 1962, she and some of her neighbors started a "Card Club". They met once a month, went on trips together, and forged lifelong friendships that have endured for over 61 years. Faye retired from Ohio Casualty in 1989. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving daughter and best friend, Michelle McPherson, sons Scott (Donna) Brown, and Tracy (Lily) Brown, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Goff Jr., son, Mark Brown, and sisters Odema McPherson and Joyce (McPherson) Porter. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005, followed by graveside services at Woodside Cemetery





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com