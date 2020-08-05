GOGGIN, June Gallant June Gallant Goggin passed away on July 31, 2020, in Oxford, Ohio. She was born on June 25, 1920, to Florence (Lashow) Gallant and Edward Gallant in Gardiner, Maine. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1937 and the Kennebec School of Commerce in 1939. June worked for several years at the State House in Augusta, Maine in the Department of Motor Vehicles and for the State Board of Barbers and Hairdressers. In 1943, June married Lloyd Goggin, her high school sweetheart, in Macon, Georgia. They moved to Oxford, Ohio in 1947 when Lloyd accepted the position of comptroller at Miami University. They lived in Oxford for the rest of their lives but vacationed every summer in their beloved state of Maine, instilling in their family an enduring love of that beautiful state. Throughout her many years in Oxford, she was a volunteer for Head Start, McCullough Hyde Hospital, Meals on Wheels, McGuffey School, Talawanda High School and St. Mary's Church. She was a member of Chapter CB of the P.E.O. sisterhood and the University Women's group. June and Lloyd traveled extensively both in the United States and abroad. In their motor home, they visited every state in the country. While at Miami, they hosted many Miami sponsored trips in several parts of the world. In 1975, the Goggin's were selected as Miami Parents of the Year. June Goggin was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved being a mother, and her family always knew they were her first priority. She was the light in the room, with her warm smile and quiet sense of humor. She made people feel valued and important. She listened. There is a saying, "behind every great man, there is a great woman." June was the great woman who stood by the side of Lloyd Goggin. She might have been small in stature, but her kind, selfless, thoughtful, caring, uplifting and embracing spirit was mighty, and touched all who knew her. She loved the Oxford and Miami communities with her whole heart and soul, but she never, ever lost the Maine accent that defined her in so many ways. June celebrated her life on June 25, 2020, when she turned 100 years old. Over 100 people paraded by her condo at the Knolls of Oxford in cars and on foot. It was a glorious day with flowers and balloons and music. It was a gift. How often is one lucky enough, while living, to experience such an outpouring of love and respect. It was an extraordinary celebration for a remarkable woman. The Goggin family would like to thank the Knolls of Oxford for their loving care and concern on many occasions; Dr. Bader for years of professional care; McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital for their professional services; Hospice of Cincinnati for their care and support during her final days; and her two exceptional caregivers Tammy Powell and Niki Selcer, for their loving care and dedication. June was preceded in death by Lloyd, her husband of 74 years. She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Jim) Robinson, Oxford, Ohio; son, Paul (Pat) Goggin, Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Pat (Martin) Robles, Freeport, Maine; daughter, Penny (John) Forker, Lewis Center, Ohio; granddaughter, Tara (Mike) Jones, Liberty Township, Ohio; grandson, Devon (Deena) Robinson, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; grandson, Paul Robinson, Chicago, Illinois; grandson, Ted Goggin, Breckinridge, Colorado; granddaughter Ginny Goggin, Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter Amanda (Ian) Robles Ballard, Los Angeles, California; granddaughter Molly Forker, Columbus, Ohio; grandson Jay (Marcy) Forker; great-granddaughter, Marin Jones, Liberty Township, Ohio; great-granddaughter Louisa Robinson, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Ruby Robinson, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Avery Jones, Liberty Township, Ohio. Contributions may be made payable to the Miami University Foundation for the Lloyd and June Goggin Hockey Scholarship, 725 East Chestnut St., Oxford, Ohio 45056; or to the Oxford Community Foundation, 22 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056.

