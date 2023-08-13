Gohmann, Barbara Ann



Gohmann, Barbara Ann age 64 of Bellbrook passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday August 18, 2023 at St Anthony's Catholic Church 830 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Thursday Aug. 17, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com