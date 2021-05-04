GOHRING, Raymond

GOHRING, Bro. Raymond Bernard S.M.



Bro. Raymond Bernard Gohring, S.M. died in the service of the Blessed Virgin on April 21, 2021, at the age of 88, with 68 years of vowed Marianist life. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 14, 1933, the son of Stephen and Anna Mary (Gorg) Gohring.



Bro. Ray was a science and biology teacher his entire life. He taught at Hamilton Catholic in Hamilton, OH, Chaminade High School in Mineola, NY, and Colegio Ponceno in Ponce, PR. Bro. Ray spent 40 years teaching in Lusaka, Zambia, Africa.



He is survived by his brother Thomas (Sue) Gohring of Pepper Pike, OH, his sister, Mary Ann Hain of Bloomfield, CO, and his brother Ralph (Lana) Gohring of Austin, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 5th, at 5:00 pm with a viewing beginning at 4:00 pm in the Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John, 4435 East Patterson Rd., Dayton, OH 45430. Please join the Live-Streaming



of the Mass of Christian Burial for Bro. Gohring at



https://youtu.be/h0DaQOiQNv8. The burial will take place



after the funeral Mass, Queen of Heaven Cemetery at Mt. St. John. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

