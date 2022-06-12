dayton-daily-news logo
GOINGS, Paul

GOINGS, Paul Randolph "Randy"

70, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022. He was born in Springfield on September 17, 1951, the son of the late C. Richard and Joanne (Williams) Goings. He is survived by a daughter, Christy Miller; a sister, Nancy Bond and brother, Larry Goings. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ricki Guy. At Randy's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

