Goins, Lois



Lois Goins, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024. Lois was born in Manchester, KY on August 7, 1931 to the late Earl and Stella (Hacker) Owens. Lois was a devout Christian and lifetime member of Fairfield Church of God. Lois is survived by her children, Marsha Brewer and Mark Keith; her grandchildren, Gary (Angela) Goins, Mark Goins, and Robbie Brewer; her great-grandchildren, Addison, George, and Karrisa; as well as many extended family members and friends. Lois is preceded in death by her parents and her late husbands, Orvil Keith and Beverly Goins; her twin sister, Joyce Sams and sister, Pauline Gregory. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH with Graveside Services to follow at 12:00 NOON at Hickory Flat Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating.



