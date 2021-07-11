GOLDBERG, Charles Scott "Chaz"



Age 58, of Centerville, passed away in December 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Kathleen (Arnett) and Dr. Morris W. Goldberg and his brother, Dr. Steven A. Goldberg. Chaz is survived by his half-sister Mary Lynne (Harry) Moyer (FL), his aunts, Mrs. Harold (Peggy) Goldberg (OH), Sandy



Davis (SC), Mrs. Jack (Lois) Goldberg (OH), several cousins, Jo Anne (Niles) Jay (OH), Rick (Cathi) Goldberg (OH), Randy



Goldberg (AZ), Vinnie (Rod) Warr, (DE), Susan (Allen) Davis (OH), K. Stuart (Gloria) Goldberg, (FL), and Trudy Nguyen (CA), Diana (John) Chan. (OH), Linda Iuliano (AZ), Greg (Christine) Davis, (SC), Glenn Davis (SC), and Gary Davis (SC), his nieces, Tracey L. (Charles) Starrett, Esq. (FL) and Dr. Mary Michelle Bogen (FL), and his long-time friends Matt Witter and Paul Burte. Chaz was an entertainer at heart. He was an



accomplished pianist in the Dayton area for many years.



Beginning in 1981, he was the house pianist at the downtown Dayton Hilton Hotel, performing a variety of musical styles



including classical, popular, jazz, rock, and country. He also performed at the Meadowbrook Country Club from 1981 to 1987. More recently, he provided musical entertainment at a local food bank during their weekly food assistance program. He was passionate about the Beatles and the Diperdo Forever, a toy stunt airplane. As an entrepreneur, Chaz owned a Diperdo Forever franchise and starting in 1981, you could find him expertly demonstrating the airplane's ability to loop,



circle and land in the palm of your hand at flea markets, most recently at Caesar's Creek Treasure Aisles flea market. Chaz was also an early purveyor of Karaoke, where he used his vivacious personality to attract reluctant singers at various entertainment venues. Chaz was always noticed when he was in the room, had a fast, sharp wit with excellent recall, was



always delivering the latest joke, and thoroughly enjoyed laughing with others. His third passion was his family, who



always enjoyed his unique gifts. Chaz was compassionate and caring, always showing concern and love for his family and friends. Chaz the entertainer, entrepreneur, and friend will



always be missed, and the premature evaporation of his



effervescence leaves the world all the less bubbly. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213 on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Noon. Interment will immediately follow the



memorial service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

