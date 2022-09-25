GOLDBERG, Margaret

GOLDBERG (Wince), Margaret Ellen



Margaret Ellen (Wince) Goldberg, age 103, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away September 17, 2022, at Stony Ridge Senior Living Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Noah and Emmaline Wince, one sister Letha and one brother Vearl Wince, husband of 74 years, Harold Goldberg, and son David Wince Goldberg. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne and husband Niles Jay, both of Kettering. Two grandchildren survive her: Nila Certain and husband Scott, and Robert Jay, all of Kettering as well as two sisters-in-law; Barbara Goldberg of Trotwood and Lois Goldberg of Beavercreek, and a host of nieces and nephews in Ohio, California and Colorado. Margaret was born in St. Louisville, Ohio, on March 30, 1919, graduated from Newark High School and married her husband on October 24, 1937. She was a loving and devoted stay-at-home mom, and a member of Greenmont-Oak Park Community Church. Memorial Gifts can be made to either Greenmont Oak Park Community Church, 1921 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420 or The Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave., Suite 117, Dayton, OH 45459 in Margaret's name.

