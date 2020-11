GOLDING, Barbara Ann



Age 68, of Dayton, born in Metter, Georgia, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.



Funeral service at 1 pm on



Wednesday, November 4, at Christian Life Center, 3489



Little York Rd. Visitation from 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Masks



required. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc.