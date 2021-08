In Loving Memory



Aaron James Goldschmidt



9/22/2001 - 8/20/2020



You are not forgotten,



only missed.



We love you so much Aaron!



"Those we love never go away, they are beside



us every day"









Aaron's final resting place will be at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum 1, Row 1, Tier C, Niche 5. You may visit after Sunday, August 22. Please visit Aaron's Tribute Wall: http://www.routsong.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?obId=18025836&source=at