GOLDSCHMIDT, Aaron

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GOLDSCHMIDT, Aaron James "A.J., A-Aron, young slacker" Age 18, passed unexpectedly at home on the morning of Thursday, August 20, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, between 1 and 3 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A private, family-only funeral service will be held. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Aaron's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. Services in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE.

