GOLTZENE, Betty

BETTY L. GOLTZENE, age 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021, following an extended illness. She was born on August 3, 1936, in Springfield, daughter of the late William T. and Ruth L. (Twombley) Colwell. Betty loved art, especially painting and drawing, as well as sewing and baking. She loved gardening and was very proud of her flowers at home. Betty was a lifetime animal lover and rescuer. She retired from Huntington National Bank after more than 30 years of service. Betty was devoted to her family and was a beloved mother and grandmother. Betty leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her four children, Michael (Cindy) Goltzene, Phillip H. (Laura) Goltzene, Jr., Michelle (Mark) Champ and Malora (Michael) Kirk; grandchildren, Shawn, Tamara, Michael, Heather, Joshua, Nikki, Mark, Tasha, Connor, Collin, Sierra and Landon; twenty-one great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, William (Connie) Colwell; many special friends and her beloved dog, Beau. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip H. Goltzene, Sr. in 2011. A private service will be held for Betty's family on Thursday with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery next to her husband. The LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME is



