GONZALEZ-ARNOLD, Mabel Angelina Mabel Angelina Gonzalez-Arnold, was born on August 7, 1979, in New York City. She was raised in the Bronx. Mabel graduated from the Academy of Mount St. Ursula, and went on to study at SUNY College at Old Westbury. She continued her studies at Mercy College. Mabel is predeceased by her son, Hector Manuel Rodriguez; her mother, Virginia "Josie" Villegas; her aunt, Carmen Villegas, and her grandparents, Micaela Castro and Arcadio Villegas. She is survived by her husband, Gary Arnold, Jr.; her sister, Jessica Matos and brother-in-law, Tony Matos; her father, David Gonzalez; her uncle, Miguel Villegas and his girlfriend, Maria Morales; her aunt, Maria Inez Satterfield and uncle, William H. Satterfield; her aunt, Evelyn Maria Gonzalez-Spivey and uncle, Paul Spivey, and a host of cousins, nieces, and friends. Mabel's creativity and her faith in God helped her to maintain a hopeful disposition over the final years of her life. She was a devoted wife and mate. Mabel's career as a bilingual loss mitigation specialist brought her much joy. She loved helping clients keep their homes. The only thing she loved more than her family was children. Mabel would do anything within her power to help a child in need. If you would like to honor her memory you could make a donation to any charity for children or your local women's shelter. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com to share a special memory of Mabel.

