dayton-daily-news logo
X

GOODALL, Jason

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GOODALL, Jason T.

47, of Liberty Township, OH, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at University Hospital in Cincinnati. He was a financial advisor with Ameriprise

Financial and a comedian,

performing at the Redmoor, Funny Bone and other comedy clubs. He was a member of Grace Chapel in Mason, OH; Kingdom Advisors and Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Comedy Team. Jason is survived by his wife, Kelli (Zubler) Goodall; parents, George and Scarlett (Adams) Goodall; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Vicki) and David (late Renee) Zubler; sister-in-law, Cammie Norris; nieces,

Brittany, Gracie and Tabitha; nephew, Adam; uncles and aunts, Steve and Jenny Goodall, Nancy and Dennis Murphy and Tim Adams; several cousins and many friends; fur babies, Meat and Griffen, along with Sassy, his African grey parrot. A Memorial visitation/Celebration of Life will be held on

Sunday, September 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with services

following at Grace Chapel, 406 4th Avenue, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are advised to be worn during the visitation and

service. Memorials are suggested to Ohio Pug Rescue, Inc., 3825 Strack Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the the Goodall family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
SWAN, Joan
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
WALTERS, Earl
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top