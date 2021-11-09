GOODE, Joan

GOODE (McClurkin), Joan



Joan (McClurkin) Goode of Dayton, OH, was welcomed into the warm embrace of our Lord and Savior on October 30th, 2021. She was born on January 18th, 1936, to Robert and



Henrietta McClurkin in Dayton, OH. Joan married her Jr. High School sweetheart, Conrad Marshall Goode IV. Together they celebrated sixty-six (66) years of marriage prior to her passing. Joan never met a stranger and was a warm and affectionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Joan is survived by her husband, Conrad M. Goode IV, three sons, Conrad M. Goode V, Corwin M. Goode, Channey M. (Charity) Goode and two daughters, Cindy Goode, Courtney (Bryant) McAfee. Two sisters, Barbara Goshay and Iola



(Henry) Smith. Joan is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many extended family members and special friends.



Special thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Inc. for excellent service and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan Goode's name to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Inc.

