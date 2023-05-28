Goode, Patricia

Goode (Puckett), Patricia



Patricia Ann (Puckett) Goode, also known as Pat, passed away on May 23, 2023, at the age of 82, in Cookeville, TN. She was born on November 29, 1940, in Middletown, OH, to Susan and Willie Puckett. Pat was a loving, feisty, and adventurous person with a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends dearly.



Pat graduated from Middletown High School in 1958. She had a passion for traveling and sports, and enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and reading. She will be deeply missed by her husband Ron, daughters Kelly Myers and Jody Hughes (Randy), granddaughter Stacy Terry (Tom), great-grandsons Caden and Conner Robertson. And Soraya Gonzalez, as well as many other close friends and family members. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father, Susan and Willie Puckett, brothers Earl (Ruth) and Bobby Dale (JoAnn), and granddaughter Stephanie Myers.



A Celebration of Life for Pat will be held Tuesday, May 30th from 2-6pm at Wildwood Golf Club. 601 Aberdeen Dr Middletown, OH 45042.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's in her honor.



