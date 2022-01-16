GOODELL, Anne S.



Anne Stubenrauch Goodell passed peacefully on January 8, 2022, at her residence in Lakewood, Ohio, holding the hands of her son John and granddaughter Sandra, and near her daughter-in-law Joanne, and among very compassionate caregivers. She was born March 26, 1925, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edgar and Lillian (Tasche) Stubenrauch. She attended public school in Sheboygan (National Honor Society), later graduating from North High School in Sheboygan in 1943. She attended



Carleton College in Northfield Minnesota, later receiving a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1947, (Delta Zeta Sorority). Following graduation, she worked at the Boston Store in Milwaukee and then as a buyer at HC Prange Co. in Sheboygan.



Anne was united in marriage to George S. Goodell on June 16, 1951, in Sheboygan. They later moved to the Chicago area and then to Ohio. In 1967, Anne earned an M.S. degree from The Ohio State University, where she became a member of the Omicron Mu, national honorary home economics society. She then served as a county extension agent for home economics for OSU in Summit County Ohio (greater Akron) and a fashion instructor at Kent State University. Anne also served a term as state treasurer of the Ohio Home Economics Association.



Anne was a member of the Cincinnati chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Anne was also a member of the Scottish Terrier Club of America and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the Dayton, Ohio, Scottish Terrier Club for years of service.



Anne played flute and piccolo for many years beginning with high school band and orchestra and the Sheboygan Symphony. Anne later played with the Oxford (Ohio) Civic Band and the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, where she served as concert mistress. She was a member of the National Flute



Association. In retirement, George and Anne became world travelers, visiting every continent except Antarctica, and sometimes performing in Europe with the American Winds Concert Band. She also played in the orchestra at Otterbein Retirement Home in Monroe, Ohio, and performed with Windjammers, an ensemble dedicated to preservation of



circus music.



Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George S. Goodell; by her parents Edgar and Lillian Stubenrauch; a brother, Dr. Phillip (Gloria) Stubenrauch; and a sister, Mary Stubenrauch; as well as her parents-in-law George S. (Emma) Goodell senior and brother-in-law Winfield (Doris) Goodell, and other nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



She is survived by her daughter Margaret Goodell of Sheboygan, her son John Goodell and his wife Joanne Goodell of Lakewood, Ohio; grandchildren Andrew Goodell, Sandra Goodell, and Steven (Jacki) Kennedy; as well as nieces,



nephews, cousins and many dear friends.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM (CST) at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 623



Ontario Ave., Sheboygan, with Pastor Cindy Thompson



officiating. Burial will follow at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH. The church requires all in attendance to wear a N95 mask while in the building. (Masks provided.) If you are



unable to attend the service for Anne, it will be livestreamed (and recorded) on her obituary page on the funeral home website (https://www.ballhornchapels.com).



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States.



Please visit the website to share your stories and leave your condolences for the family.

