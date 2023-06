Goodman (Beres), Patricia Lou



Patricia L. Goodman nee Beres passed away Tuesday June 13 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was proceeded in death by her husband Arthur and son Eric. She is survived by her children Laurel Studinarz, Jeffery Goodman, Julia Goodman & Jon Goodman (wife Robin),7 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church for 52 years.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com