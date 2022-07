GOODNIGHT,



Michael Lee



12/13/1960 - 7/7/2022



Native of Dayton (Trotwood) Ohio; 1979 grad of Trotwood HS; worker as server at WPAFB. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Claude R. and Elizabeth T. Ponder; uncle Richard L. Ponder; Dearly cherish memories by his mother, Gloria J. Ponder-Goodnight; also his aunt Barbara A (Pink) Underwood and other California Family; plus his companion "Coco". Memorial at later date. Service by Pryor Funeral Home.