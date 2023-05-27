X

Goodson, Evelyn

Obituaries

Goodson (Wimmer), Evelyn Rae

Evelyn Goodson of Westerville has joined her beloved husband, Dr Leroy Goodson, in heaven on May 23, 2023. Evelyn was born in Switchback, West Virginia April 6th, 1935 to Dorothy and Eugene Wimmer. She is survived by her son Parker, niece Melanie, nephews Pat, Benjamin and their families. In the name of future advancements, Evelyn has chosen to donate her body to science. Please join us to celebrate and remember her on Wednesday, May 31st, 5:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Westerville, 104 S. Spring Rd., Westerville, OH 43081

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Temple, Martha
2
Jordan, Elayne
3
Lake, Dino
4
Byrd, Marilyn
5
Dyke, Kenneth
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top