GOODWIN,



Dean Malcolm



103, died peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Kingston of Miamisburg, where he had resided for 3 years. Dean was born on November 29, 1918, in College Corner, Ohio, during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, to George Duffield and Mae Cynthia (née Thrush). He was a 1936 graduate of



College Corner High School and a WWII Army veteran, being the fifth of his brothers to be drafted.



Dean was a devoted tool and die maker by trade. He retired from Buckeye Mold in Dayton in 1986. Retirement didn't suit Dean and he returned to work later at Plas-tix, Inc. in Miamisburg, retiring at age 83.



Dean was a 75 year member of the American Legion, most of those years at Miamisburg Post 165, where he had served on the Honor Guard. He was also a past Commander of American Legion Post 121 in Council Grove, Kansas, was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and a former member of Miamisburg Eagles and Miamisburg Historical Society.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Fields), in 2016 after 79 years of marriage. Also, preceding Dean was his daughter, Wanda Huelsman, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and great-grandson, Nicholas. Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie VanZandt of Lebanon, OH, his son Larry Goodwin (Connie) of Harrogate, TN, 5 grandchildren, Leslie Johnson (Michelle Boltin) of Wilmington, NC, Cynthia Johnson (Steve) of



Lebanon, OH, Kevin Johnson (Jeanne) of Raleigh, NC, Lori Pannier (Rob) of Trenton, ME, and Connie Ring of Sharonville, OH, 8 great-grandchildren, Aubrey (Adam) Rollings, Morgan Hython, Maddy Ring, Kellen Ring, Kathryn Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, and Kimberly Johnson, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Maverick and Emmylou Rollings, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Dean's wish was to participate in the Anatomical Donation Program through The Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.



No services are planned at this time. A later inurnment service will be held at Union Cemetery Garden of Memories in



Fayette County, IN.



The family wishes to thank Kingston of Miamisburg, for the loving care given to Dean while a resident there. Dean always said it was the best place to be.



Any donations in Dean's memory may be made to Kingston of Miamisburg, 1120 Dunaway St., Miamisburg, OH 45342 or American Legion Post 165, 35 N. Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342.

