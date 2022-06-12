GOODWIN, Ethel

GOODWIN (Ebert),



Ethel Marcella



98, of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 6, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1924, in



Saskatchewan, CA, to the late William and Mary Ebert. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otis Goodwin Jr.;



siblings Harold Ebert, Angie Southern, Marie Dennis, Evelyn Angerer, and William Ebert. Ethel is survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately with family. Care entrusted to Newcomer



Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

