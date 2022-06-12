dayton-daily-news logo
X

GOODWIN, Ethel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GOODWIN (Ebert),

Ethel Marcella

98, of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 6, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1924, in

Saskatchewan, CA, to the late William and Mary Ebert. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otis Goodwin Jr.;

siblings Harold Ebert, Angie Southern, Marie Dennis, Evelyn Angerer, and William Ebert. Ethel is survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately with family. Care entrusted to Newcomer

Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
BECKER, George
2
BINNS, Kenneth
3
STEVENSON, Dorothy
4
SIMPKINS, Steven
5
SAUCER, WINFRED
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top