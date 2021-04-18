X

GOODWIN, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

GOODWIN, James K.

Of Hamilton, passed peacefully Monday, March 29, at the age of 65. He is preceded in death by his parents John and

Martha Goodwin. He is

survived by siblings Susan

Titmus, John (Matt) and Amy Krista, sons Kenneth, Damen, Eric and stepdaughter Hope Weigel. Loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to American Cancer Society. Memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24th, at the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 626 Ridgelawn Ave., in Hamilton from 3-5, and immediately following "Celebration of Life" at Millikin Woods shelter #9. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.