Goodwin, Margaret

Margaret Ann (Miller) Goodwin, age 94 passed away peacefully on November 11, 2024 at the Vancrest Nursing Home in Saint Marys. She was born on March 22, 1930, to the late Wayne W. and Enda Merle (Southall) Miller in Tanner, West Virginia. On August 2, 1958, she married the love of her life, William E. Goodwin, who passed away on July 18, 2013. She is survived by her loving children William "Buzz" (DeDe) Goodwin of Englewood, Edward "Ted" (Lynette) Goodwin of Tennessee, Sandra (Kevin) Mast of Celina, grandchildren William T. Goodwin, Andrew (Alyssa) Goodwin, Lucas Goodwin, Keegan Rottgen, Kamden Rottgen, Kyra (Colt) Tanner, AJ Mast, Hanna Mast, and Kody Goodwin. Great grandchildren Graham and Callum Goodwin. She is also survived by her loving sister Betty June Walker of Spencer, West Virginia and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Susan Kathleen (William) Gordon, Eva Jean Dewey, Lucille Himel.



Margaret graduated from Glenville High School in 1948 and graduated from Glenville State College in West Virginia in 1951, with her bachelor's degree in education. She was a teacher and librarian for the Dayton City Schools for 28 years before she retired. Margaret was part of the Alumni Association at Glenville College as well as in 1965, Margaret became a proud member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter A.K. of Dayton. She was a member of the Red Hat Club, Mercer County Writers Club as well as the Spice Girls Club. She was a devout member of the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina and past President of the United Methodist Women, Grace United Methodist in Dayton. Margaret was also a philanthropist, with generous donations to Glenville State College for a new student dormitory, "Goodwin Hall". Margaret was the proud owner of Kozy Kampground in Celina for almost 56 years, and she loved her "Kozy Kampers". Margaret was kindhearted, fun-loving and quick-witted and enjoyed being with family and friends. She loved entertaining and was known for her yearly Christmas parties and her 60+ decorated Christmas trees. Margaret was also known for her strong will, unwavering determination, and love and support for others. Most of all, Margaret loved her family.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church, Celina, Ohio with Pastor Matt Overman officiating.



Family will receive guests prior to the services from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday at Grand Lake United Methodist Church.



Burial will follow in the Burdge Cemetery, Montezuma. Following the service at the cemetery, friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon and to celebrate the life of Margaret at the Celina American Legion Post #210. Memorial contributions may be made out to Grand Lake Hospice 1122 E. Spring St. Saint Marys, Ohio 45885. Condolences may be shared with the Goodwin family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



