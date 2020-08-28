X

GOODWIN, Taprice

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GOODWIN, Taprice Jaree Age 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was born March 5, 1993, to Patrice Gentry and Derrick Goodwin. On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Taprice transitioned from this life to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory, mother, Patrice Gentry; fathers, Derrick Goodwin and Carl Gentry; 3 children, Taylor Stargell, Traylen Stargell and Tru' Poole; brothers, Justin (Chyanne) Grimes, Dwayne (Tanena) Sims and sisters, Angelice, Carlissa and Janisha Gentry. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 4 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. Visitation 2-4 pm with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.