GOODWIN, Terrance Stull "Terry"



Terrance "Terry" Stull Goodwin, age 63, of Foxfire Village, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 20, 2020.



Terry was born March 29, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Lucille Goodwin. He was married to his wife Debbie, with whom he had two children (Amanda and Matt), for 41 loving years.



An avid golfer and sports enthusiast, Terry's philosophy was that many lessons learned from playing sports can be applied to living a good life. He put this belief into practice as a



frequent coach for his children as well as at work as an IT



executive. Terry retired in 2015 after time enjoyed at First



Solar, GXS, and LexisNexis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Terry Goodwin to The First Tee, https://firsttee.org/donate, or to a children's charity of your choice.



