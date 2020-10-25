X

GOODWIN, Terrance

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GOODWIN, Terrance Stull "Terry"

Terrance "Terry" Stull Goodwin, age 63, of Foxfire Village, NC, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 20, 2020.

Terry was born March 29, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Lucille Goodwin. He was married to his wife Debbie, with whom he had two children (Amanda and Matt), for 41 loving years.

An avid golfer and sports enthusiast, Terry's philosophy was that many lessons learned from playing sports can be applied to living a good life. He put this belief into practice as a

frequent coach for his children as well as at work as an IT

executive. Terry retired in 2015 after time enjoyed at First

Solar, GXS, and LexisNexis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Terry Goodwin to The First Tee, https://firsttee.org/donate, or to a children's charity of your choice.

On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Boles Funeral Home

425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue

Southern Pines, NC

28387

https://www.bolesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.