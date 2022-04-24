GOOS, Paul



Once upon a time Paul Goos was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Robert and Imogene (Scofield) Goos on July 1, 1946. Paul graduated from Talawanda High School in 1964 and (by the skin of his teeth) was a graduate of Parsons College.



Paul's grandfather (Lyle Scofield) started L.E. Scofield Window and Door (in 1946, 1947 or 1948 depending on what version of the story Paul told), which went to Robert Goos upon Lyle's death.



Paul enjoyed differentiating beween the colors of red and green, being on time, and learning new technology. What he actually enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his granddaughter, Lennox Elizabeth Goos-Baldwin. In his



"spare" time Paul liked to be at Disney World with his spirit animal, Goofy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Imogene and brother Eric. He is survived by his wife, Joellyn Goos, his daughter Ashley Goos, brother-in-law Gary (Annette) Meade, niece Lori (Matt) Ginter and numerous cousins. Paul was



intensely loved.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Curtus Moak and Rev. Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Miltonville



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Envision Partnerships, 2935 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. www.browndawsonflick.com.

