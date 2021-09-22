GORDIN, Stephen R.



73, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born in Springfield on October 4, 1947, the son of J. Roger and Erma M. (Sager) Gordin. He worked as a Computer Specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force base for many years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a Mason, a member of the



Shriner's, a member of St.



Vincent de Paul Society and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Burke); three daughters and spouses, Stephanie (Oliver) Teske, Angela (Bradley) Taseff and Addie (John) Eben; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marlin. His family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), OhioSPF.org or Mental Health and



Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties



(www.mhrb.org).

