GORDON, JOHN

GORDON, Jr., John Henry 72, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Millersburg, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. Gordon Sr. and Charlotte Gordon. He is survived by his sister, Melsina (Arthur) Coyle; nieces and nephews, Dawn Brubaker, Deanna (David) Paswaters, Dwayne (Kimberly) Coyle; great nieces and great nephews, Destiny Coyle, Ivy Passwaters, Cameron Coyle and Conner Coyle. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the US Army; formerly worked as a security guard; was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 97 and a member of the VFW 3283 in Huber Heights. Family will receive friends at a walk through visitation Sunday, August 2, 2020, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. from 2-4 PM. Funeral services will be held11 AM Monday, August 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service willfollow at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 5 Henry Bacon Dr. N.W., Washington DC, 20245. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

