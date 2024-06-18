GORDON, Katherine



GORDON, Katherine, 29, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1994 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Randy and Deborah (Benston) Gordon. Katherine was a fighter, a chronic pain advocate, a lover of sloths, sunflowers and all things purple. She had a fierce love for her family and friends. She was an amazing mother and an inspiration to many. Katherine had an adventurous spirit who explored the world through food and music. She was our sparkling rainbow zebra in a room full of horses. Even in death, she was generous and kind, choosing to give the gift of herself to others as a lasting legacy to the world so that others may have a better future. Survivors include her mother, Deborah Benston; one son, Christopher Evans; maternal grandmother, Kay Benston; four siblings, Randy & Laura Gordon, Jr., Elizabeth Gordon, Jonathan Gordon and Quinton & Rochelle Gordon and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Gordon; maternal grandfather, Robert Benston and paternal grandparents, Almond & Shirley Gordon. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life and sharing of memories of Katherine and Randy will follow at 3:00 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Katherine and Randy.



