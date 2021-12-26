GORDON, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 86, of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born in Moline, Illinois, on January 27, 1935, to the late Robert E. Gordon and Mary



Katherine (Mullins) Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy L. Gordon and step-father, Clement Anderson. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace



(Iverson) Gordon; children, Katherine (Linda Dawson) Gordon, Brian (Nancy) Gordon, Jeff (Lisa) Gordon, Sheryl (Joe) Hayes, five grandchildren: Stephanie, Brian, Lauren (Sean), Jonathan (Sarah) and Jason (Jessica); five great-grandchildren; Major, Beau, Boone, Kamren and Olivia; brother, Joseph (Sally)



Gordon, sister, Jeanie (Jerry) Bunch, sister-in-law, Judy



Gordon, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He graduated from Davenport Iowa High School in 1952 and volunteered to be drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, serving two years in the U.S. and France. Bob married Grace Iverson in April of 1955. In 1964, Bob moved his family to Dayton, Ohio, for a job as a contract negotiator with the



Defense Electronic Supply Center, and then Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In 1967 he joined The Reynolds & Reynolds Company of Dayton, retiring in 1988 as an Assistant Vice



President. Bob was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing,



woodworking, writing and traveling with his wife. A



Christ-Follower for more than 50 years, he was active in



administrative and ministry programs in several churches in the Dayton area as an Elder, a Trustee, Teacher, Scoutmaster, Small Group Leader, and with his wife as a Youth Counselor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene (620 Stonequarry Rd.) with Pastor Mark Batton officiating. Interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

