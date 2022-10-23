GORKIS, John E.



John E. Gorkis, age 94, of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 26, 1928, to the late Veronica "Verna" (Tompa) and Frank Gorkis. John was the fourth of six children. He graduated from Harrison Technical High School in Chicago. He attended Indiana University on an athletic scholarship before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving 2 years playing football and baseball in Japan. Additionally, he served in Japan with the 187th Parachute Glider Infantry. He returned to Indiana University in 1947, where he met his future bride, Freida Riggs ~ Miss Miami Valley Queen. Both John and Freida taught in Dayton Public Schools until her untimely death at age 55. John owned Country Squire Antiques; and met Sheila (Tinch) at an antique auction. They married and have lived in Germantown for 32 years. John was a good man and enjoyed a very good life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank J. Gorkis; 2 sisters, Mary Gorkis and Anne Harvat; and a step-son, Benjamin "Ben" Tinch. John is survived by his wife, Sheila Gorkis; his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Linda Gorkis; his sister, Bernice Foley and her son, Jamie Foley; many nieces and nephews; his step-children, Adam (Dianne) Tinch, Cindy Young (David Sears), and Mike (Shannon) Tinch; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Tinch. A Graveside Service at Shiloh Cemetery, Dayton, OH, will be announced at a later time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for their compassionate care. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice at ohioshospice.org. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

