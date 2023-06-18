Gorman, Sylvia

Gorman (Hoke), Sylvia



Sylvia Gorman (Hoke) passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico surrounded by her family. She was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went. She graduated from Wright State University and worked as a research assistant at Fels Institution in Yellow Springs Ohio. She was also a career development counselor at Sinclair College and public relations liaison for the Dayton International Airshow in Dayton, Ohio. Sylvia was a passionate advocate for American Indian, environmental and social justice causes. Sylvia enjoyed connecting with people, spending time outdoors as well as with her special pets. Her family meant the world to her and she was especially devoted to her three grandchildren who loved their visits from Grandma Sylvia. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bernice Hoke. She is survived by her husband Thomas Gorman; brother Robert Hoke; son Todd Murphy; son Mark Murphy and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Ciaran, Finnian, and Madelyn. As per Sylvia's request, no funeral or service will be held.



