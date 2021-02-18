GOSHAY, Ronald

GOSHAY, Sr., Ronald



Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, Elder Darrlyn Bennett officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com