Gothard, Jerry Richard



Jerry Richard Gothard age 85 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2024. He was born the son of Charles E. & Burdetta P. (Sheets) Gothard on August 30, 1938, in Enon, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother & 3 sisters. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Frieda (Swabey) Gothard; sons Jeffrey (Theresa) Gothard of Virginia & Jonathan (Jennifer) Gothard of Cincinnati; 5 grandchildren Katie (Neal) Andis, Ben Gothard, Carmine Gothard, Nicholas Gothard & Connor Gothard; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. For many years Jerry was a faithful employee of Navistar where he worked in assembly. Jerry was an outdoorsman & enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping. He took great pride in his yard & enjoyed spending quality time with his family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 1PM at Enon Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Enon EMS or the charity of your choice.





