GOUGARTY, Mary Anne



Age 100, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was Born April 24, 1922, to Frank and Florence Holtmeier of Dayton.



Her surviving family consists of her 4 children, Tina Vernier (husband Roger), Ginny Stacy (husband Dave), Tom Gougarty (wife Nancy) and Terri Cengic (husband Dave), as well as her 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in Death by her 2 husbands, Thomas Capossela and Thomas Gougarty and her 2 grandchildren, Daniel Stacy and Tara Vernier.



Mary Anne was a retiree from Centerville High School where she worked many years as secretary to the guidance Counselors. She enjoyed reading, cards, spectator sports of all varieties, but especially her family.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at Incarnation Church on Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with a time of remembrance. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.

