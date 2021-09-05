GOUGE, Eric Scott



Eric Scott Gouge, 44 of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of Englewood, passed away suddenly, Friday, August 20, 2021. Eric was born March 24, 1977, in Dayton, Ohio, to Wayne Scott Gouge and Mary Jane (Bixler) Munson. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne and his step-mother Lynne Brane Gouge, his paternal grandfather Walter Gouge, maternal grandparents, Francis and Esther Bixler, step-paternal grandfather Arden Hughes. Eric leaves to cherish his memory, two sons David Scott Gouge, Aaron Preston Gouge, his mother and step-father Mary Jane (Bixler) and Erik Munson of Englewood, OH. Also surviving are his sister Christy (Mark) Blauvelt of New Lebanon, OH, uncle Ron (Tina) Bixler of FL, aunt Sharon (Ralph) Gouge Marlowe, paternal grandmother Marie Gouge Hughes and stepbrothers and sisters: Laura (Phil) Salerni,



Jennifer (Gene) Lett, Carla (Ron) Sparks, Carolee (Doug) Schwaderer, Erik Sumner (Ivy) Munson, Ture Munson, numerous cousins and friends. Eric was a 1995 graduate of Northmont High School, and a 2000 graduate of Warren Southern College in Lake Wales, FL. He was a supervisor at Rhino Staging and Event Solutions and owned and operated ESG Audio. Eric's family will receive friends at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, Ohio, Saturday,



September 11, 2021, starting at 1:00 pm, followed by a



memorial service at 3:00 pm with Reverend Ryan Shellabarger and Reverend Bill Marker presiding, with Lee Behnken providing the music. There will also be a service at Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, FL, at a later date. To leave a



