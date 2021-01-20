X

GRABLE, Alice

Age 74, of Kettering, passed away on January 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Nancy

Stubblefield; sisters, Freda Shell, Francis Pritt, and Elizabeth Hall; and brother-in-law, Rod Haas. Survived by her husband, William Edward Grable; 3 sons, Brian Grable (Kristie), Gary Grable (Susan), and Anthony Grable; siblings, Cleta Haas,

Mattie Jones (Jim), Sue Harris (Charlie), Faye League (Mike), and Chester Stubblefield, Jr. (Margie); and 6 grandchildren. The Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2021, from 6-7:30pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. The Funeral Service will be private but may be watched through livestream on Friday at 12pm by going to Alice's obituary page at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

