GRADY, Katherine Mae



Age 63 of Dayton, departed this life on Tues., Nov. 23, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Fri., Dec. 10, 2021, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev John Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

